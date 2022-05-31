Safari Now Has One Billion Users, but Still Lags behind Google Chrome’s Popularity

A recent report shows that a whopping one billion people access the internet using Safari. However, the Apple-developed browser’s popularity is no match for how popular Google Chrome is.

According to a recent study conducted by atlasVPN, 19.16 percent of all internet users now use Safari — 1,006,232,879 people, to be exact. This makes it the world’s second browser to rake in over a billion users after Chrome, of course. The browser developed by Google has close to three times as many users, a total of 3,378,967,819. Meanwhile, a separate survey shows that Microsoft Edge is now the world’s second most popular browser.

atlasVPN arrived at the total number of users for each browser in an interesting manner. The statistics are based on the browser market share percentages monitored by GlobalStats. The Internet World Stats internet user metric was then used to determine the exact number of users for each browser.

One of the major contributors to Safari’s success is that it is pre-installed on all iPhones and Macs shipped out to customers. This means it is likely to be the first browser people use on their new Apple devices. Moreover, the browser received a refreshing new visual design with iOS 15 last year and a few privacy-centric features were added as well.

atlasVPN’s 2022 April report ranks all the popular web browsers by popularity, such as Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Samsung Internet. To know more, make sure to check out the full report using the source link below.