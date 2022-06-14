You Can Now Transfer Your WhatsApp History from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp is one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms. However, you face software bottlenecks when switching from an Android device to an iPhone. The latest beta build for the “Move to iOS” app, which enables the transfer, ensures that you don’t lose your conversation history in the process.

Apple makes an app for Android users called Move to iOS. As the name suggests, it makes it easier to migrate all your data from an Android device to an iPhone. The latest beta build of this app adds an option to transfer your WhatsApp chat history.

When you select the option, it automatically opens WhatsApp and seeks your permission to move data. Apple also helpfully pre-loads WhatsApp on your home page. So, to finish setting up the messaging app on your new iPhone, you just need to tap the icon.

However, bear in mind that you will have to authenticate yourself in WhatsApp when you first launch the app on your iPhone. After this is done, data can be decrypted securely. Moreover, migrating your data using the Move to iOS app calls for a healthy serving of patience. It can take some time, and we suggest you adequately charge up your Android device and iPhone before initiating the process. Depending on the amount of data you’re transferring, the process could take more than an hour.

Note that the feature allowing the transfer of your WhatsApp chat history from iPhone to Android was introduced last year. However, the one enabling migration from Android to iPhone is still in beta. So, we suggest you back up your chats as an additional failsafe. Even otherwise, it is a good practice to set up regular automatic iCloud backups, so you don’t lose recent conversations if you misplace your phone.

Unfortunately, Meta Inc., WhatsApp’s parent company, has not shared details about when the new Move to iOS app feature will be out of beta and available to the masses.