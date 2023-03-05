Upcoming 2023 iMac to Feature M3 Chip, Could Launch in 2H 2023

BY Sriansh

Published 5 Mar 2023

M1 iMac 24 inch with Bezels

In addition to revealing details about Apple’s upcoming 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also revealed that Apple is set to launch the next iteration of the iMac. According to Gurman, the new iMac has reached an “advanced stage of development” and could launch soon.

The upcoming iMac model is expected to feature the same 24-inch display size and color options as the current model. It is expected to feature Apple’s forthcoming M3 processor. This new chip is expected to provide additional performance and power efficiency improvements, thanks to its manufacturing process based on TSMC’s latest 3nm process.

Additionally, Gurman suggests that the new iMac will feature internal design changes and a new manufacturing process for the stand. However, no specific details were given about these changes, so we’ll have to wait and see what Apple has in store.

The current iMac, released in April 2021, features the first-generation M1 chip and a thin enclosure. It is, however, the only iMac currently in Apple’s lineup with an M-series chipset. Both 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro, which featured Intel’s chipsets, were discontinued within the last two years.

According to Gurman, the new iMacs have codenames J433 and J434 internally. While the details are scarce right now, the new iMacs are expected to be launched in the second half of 2023 at the earliest. 

Source: Bloomberg

Related Articles

Apple’s iMac Pro Could Debut in Mid-2022 Instead of at Spring Event

Chandraveer Mathur

Another Report Claims 27-Inch iMac Pro Will Debut with miniLED Display [Update]

Chandraveer Mathur

M1 iMac Owners Receiving Units With Crooked Stand and Misaligned Display

Rajesh Pandey
m1 imac jony ive

Jony Ive Was Involved in Design Development of 2021 M1 iMac

Sanuj Bhatia
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel