Upcoming 2023 iMac to Feature M3 Chip, Could Launch in 2H 2023

In addition to revealing details about Apple’s upcoming 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also revealed that Apple is set to launch the next iteration of the iMac. According to Gurman, the new iMac has reached an “advanced stage of development” and could launch soon.

The upcoming iMac model is expected to feature the same 24-inch display size and color options as the current model. It is expected to feature Apple’s forthcoming M3 processor. This new chip is expected to provide additional performance and power efficiency improvements, thanks to its manufacturing process based on TSMC’s latest 3nm process.

Additionally, Gurman suggests that the new iMac will feature internal design changes and a new manufacturing process for the stand. However, no specific details were given about these changes, so we’ll have to wait and see what Apple has in store.

The current iMac, released in April 2021, features the first-generation M1 chip and a thin enclosure. It is, however, the only iMac currently in Apple’s lineup with an M-series chipset. Both 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro, which featured Intel’s chipsets, were discontinued within the last two years.

According to Gurman, the new iMacs have codenames J433 and J434 internally. While the details are scarce right now, the new iMacs are expected to be launched in the second half of 2023 at the earliest.

Source: Bloomberg