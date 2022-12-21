Deal: Huge Savings on 24-Inch M1 iMac and M2 MacBook Air

BY Sriansh

Published 21 Dec 2022

M1 iMac 24 inch with Bezels

The 24-inch M1 iMac and M2 MacBook Air are currently available at discounted prices on Amazon. If you’re in the market for a new computer or a laptop, now may be a good time to consider these popular Apple products.

M1 iMac and M2 MacBook Air Down to Their Lowest Price

Right now, you can grab the 24-inch M1 iMac with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $1,349. This desktop is usually available for a price of $1,499 on Amazon, which means you are getting a $150 discount. This is the lowest price that this variant of the M1 iMac has ever seen on Amazon. 

As a reminder, the 24-inch M1 iMac offers a range of impressive features, including the M1 chip, which delivers lightning-fast performance. It also boasts a stunning 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, which delivers crystal-clear visuals that are perfect for everything from streaming movies to designing graphics. You also get a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Wi-Fi 6, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and up to two USB 3 ports.

Amazon — M1 iMac [Deal, $150 off]

In case you’re looking for a laptop, Amazon is also offering the M2 MacBook Air at its lowest price. Currently, you can grab the base variant of the M2 MacBook Air for $999. This means you’re getting a $200 discount on the product that usually retails for $1,199. It is, however, worth noting that the deal is available only on the Space Gray and the Silver color models. 

Amazon — MacBook Air M2 [Deal, $200 off]

Disclaimer: At iJunkie, we try to bring you the best tech deals to save you money on your purchases. Please note that these deals may only be valid at the time of publication and may no longer be available or may have gone out of stock. Thank you for considering iJunkie.

