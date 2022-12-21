Deal: Huge Savings on 24-Inch M1 iMac and M2 MacBook Air

The 24-inch M1 iMac and M2 MacBook Air are currently available at discounted prices on Amazon. If you’re in the market for a new computer or a laptop, now may be a good time to consider these popular Apple products.
M1 iMac and M2 MacBook Air Down to Their Lowest Price
Right now, you can grab the 24-inch M1 iMac with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $1,349. This desktop is usually available for a price of $1,499 on Amazon, which means you are getting a $150 discount. This is the lowest price that this variant of the M1 iMac has ever seen on Amazon.
As a reminder, the 24-inch M1 iMac offers a range of impressive features, including the M1 chip, which delivers lightning-fast performance. It also boasts a stunning 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, which delivers crystal-clear visuals that are perfect for everything from streaming movies to designing graphics. You also get a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Wi-Fi 6, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and up to two USB 3 ports.
➤ Amazon — M1 iMac [Deal, $150 off]
In case you’re looking for a laptop, Amazon is also offering the M2 MacBook Air at its lowest price. Currently, you can grab the base variant of the M2 MacBook Air for $999. This means you’re getting a $200 discount on the product that usually retails for $1,199. It is, however, worth noting that the deal is available only on the Space Gray and the Silver color models.
➤ Amazon — MacBook Air M2 [Deal, $200 off]
