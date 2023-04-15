Apple Ramps Up Testing of 15-inch MacBook Air With M2-Like Processor

According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has ramped up testing of the upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air. This new model of the MacBook Air is said to have a processor comparable to the M2 chip.

The long-rumored laptop has been spotted in App Store developer logs, with the model identifier “Mac 15,3” and is listed as running macOS 14. The machine being tested has an M2-like chipset with an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop’s display resolution is equal to that of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, meaning it will have slightly less sharpness but the same number of pixels.

Apple is hosting its WWDC keynote later this year in June, where the company is expected to unveil software updates, including iOS 17 and macOS 14, as well as the first-ever Mixed Reality headset. Gurman also expects the new MacBook Air to be announced at the same event. It is, however, unclear exactly when the laptop will be released.

In addition to the news about the 15-inch MacBook Air, Gurman has also revealed that Apple is planning to keep the 13-inch MacBook Pro as part of the company’s lineup. An updated model of the laptop, which features an outdated design from 2016, is in the works alongside other new Macs.

Apple is also rumored to be updating its other products, including a new 24-inch iMac and a Mac Pro tower powered by Apple silicon, and has plans to update the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips in the first half of 2024.

Source: Bloomberg