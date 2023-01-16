Unreleased Macbook Pro With Wi-Fi 6E Spotted in Regulatory Database





Apple could announce new products tomorrow, and now unannounced MacBook Pro models have been spotted on a database just ahead of their release.

There is mounting evidence that new Macs could be announced soon, as an unreleased MacBook Pro with upgraded Wi-Fi speeds has surfaced in the Canada Radio Equipment List database, with the model number A2779. The filing, which was spotted by Wade Penner on Twitter, reveals that the new MacBook Pro will support Wi-Fi 6E.

New Apple MacBook Pro model A2779 seen in Industry Canada Radio Equipment List database. Approved on January 11, 2023. Likely the new M2 Max or M2 Pro. Device will support WiFi 6E / 6GHz band. pic.twitter.com/KmSo1aGp7G — Wade Penner (@wadepenner) January 16, 2023

Devices with Wi-Fi 6E use the 6GHz wireless band to enable faster and more reliable wireless connections. Currently, only the latest-generation iPad Pro with the M2 chip supports Wi-Fi 6E. There is no publically available Mac that supports Wi-Fi 6E, suggesting the MacBook Pro that has been spotted runs on a newer chipset.

Rumors have been circulating that Apple has a product announcement planned for this week, and the listing could be for one of Apple’s long-awaited 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. These new MacBook Pro models are expected to feature faster processors, improved graphics, and more RAM.

Regulatory filings such as this one are often the most reliable indications of an impending hardware release from Apple. The company is required to receive regulatory approval for new devices in a number of countries around the world. While these filings are kept under wraps until the products are announced, it’s not always the case.

Nonetheless, the appearance of the unreleased MacBook Pro suggests that Apple could be preparing to announce a new version of the MacBook Pro. The release date is yet to be confirmed by Apple, but it is rumored to be this week.