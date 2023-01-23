M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Review Roundup: More Than Just a Specs Upgrade?

The 2023 M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro will launch later this week. Ahead of its customer availability, Apple has sent the new MacBook Pro to a select few reviewers and YouTubers. These reviews provide our first look at the performance of the new MacBook Pro equipped with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets.

Check out the MacBook Pro review roundup from all major publications down below:

Monica Chin of The Verge, in the publication’s MacBook Pro review, says that the new device is “far ahead of most Windows laptops in areas like screen quality, audio, touchpad size, and build.” She adds that the new Pro models provide the “best combination of performance and efficiency” in a high-end laptop.

The M1 Max, despite having less raw power than its successor, was the obvious choice for shoppers trying to maximize their CPU power in 2021. The M2 Max is no longer that — the core-hungry shopper who never unplugs their laptop will have better options from Intel and AMD in 2023. What we don’t expect those options to have, in any capacity, is battery life. That’s where the M1 Max is the undeniable champion. And that’s the calculus that does remain unchanged from 2021: the MacBook Pro 16 remains the best combination of performance and efficiency that you can get. That’s why the M2 Max, despite being more powerful than the M1 Max, may target less of a “power user” crowd this year.

Engagdet’s Devindra Hardawar says that the new MacBook Pros are a “blessing for creatives.” “They’re faster, as you’d expect, but they also deliver a few features power users may appreciate, like 8K video output and support for WiFi 6E,” he adds.

The previous MacBook Pro lasted 12 hours and 36 minutes during our testing, but the new model made it to 15 hours and 10 minutes. That’s a healthy step up, especially if you find yourself stuck on a long flight without any working outlets. Apple says that the new MacBook Pros can reach up to 22 hours of battery life, but take note that figure only refers to the 16-inch model.

PCMag

In the review for PCMag, Brian Westover says that the new MacBook Pro’s are “just perfect.”

We’ve been testing and reviewing laptops for a long time, and it’s rare that one leaves us this impressed. This latest rev of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Max simply has it all, from a refined design and rich feature set to astonishing battery life and truly dominant levels of performance. Sure, we can nitpick about the screen notch or the lack of touch capability, but the fact of the matter is that this is as close to perfect as any laptop we have reviewed. The machine looks and feels fantastic, and it will rip through the most demanding computing tasks like a buzzsaw. The only drawback is the price in its upper-echelon configurations. However, if you’re a professional that needs the power to match the demands of your job and your talents, it’s hard to argue that this isn’t worth the outlay. For absolutely topping the charts among laptops in an already winning design, this MacBook Pro earns our Editors’ Choice award and a rare perfect score.

M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Video Reviews