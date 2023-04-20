Kuo: 15-inch MacBook Air Won’t Be Available in M2 Pro Configuration

Apple is gearing up to launch the new 15-inch MacBook Air at the WWDC 2023 later this year, and reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now shared some new details about it. According to Kuo, the upcoming MacBook Air won’t feature the Apple M3 chipset. Instead, the laptop will offer two options for the M2 chip.

Similar to the 13-inch variant, the 15-inch MacBook Air will be offered in two M2 chipset configurations with differences in GPU cores. While it was previously predicted that an M2 Pro version would also be launched, Kuo says the laptop will be offered only in the base M2 configurations.

As for the M3 chip, Kuo anticipates mass production to begin in the second half of 2023, followed by the M3 Pro and M3 Max variations. The 15-inch MacBook Air, on the other hand, is expected to be announced and released this summer at WWDC.

Kuo also shared that Apple is estimating shipments of the 15-inch MacBook Air to be between five million and six million units. On the whole, there won’t be many differences between the 15-inch and the 13-inch model apart from the screen size. The bigger 15-inch model is likely to mirror the 13-inch model in terms of chip specifications, offering 8- and 10-core GPU options.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently revealed that Apple has ramped up the testing of the upcoming notebook. A new Mac, with model identifier “Mac 15,3,” was spotted in the developer logs. This notebook also featured 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM, further adding to the evidence that it will feature the base M2 chip and not M2 Pro.

Source: Twitter