M2 Pro and M2 Max Performance Revealed through Early Benchmarks

Apple introduced the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models earlier this month. While these MacBook Pro models have yet to make their way to the hands of customers, early benchmarks have given us an idea of how the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips perform.

Apple’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for the MacBook Pro have been put to the test, with the first graphics-focused benchmark results now available. The results of the benchmark tests, which were run on the Geekbench platform, reveal that the M2 Pro and M2 Max offer significant improvements in GPU performance over their predecessors, the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

As per the Geekbench benchmark’s results, M2 Pro with a 19-core GPU and M2 Max with a 38-core GPU offer around 30% faster graphics performance than the M1 Pro and M1 Max, respectively. This is in line with what Apple claims.

It is, however, surprising to know that the high-end M1 Ultra chip, which was released for the Mac Studio last year, is still about 9% faster than the M2 Max when it comes to Metal scores. The M1 Ultra scored 94,583, while the M2 Max scored 86,805. On the other hand, the M1 Max, M2 Pro, and M1 Pro scored 64,708, 52,691, and 39,758, respectively.

In addition to improvements in GPU performance, the M2 Pro and M2 Max also offer faster CPU performance than their predecessors. Geekbench benchmarks reveal that the M2 Pro and M2 Max have single-core and multi-core scores of around 1,900 and 15,000, respectively. This translates to up to 20% faster CPU performance compared to the M1 Pro and M1 Max, which is also in line with Apple’s advertised claims.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are now available for pre-order, with the first deliveries to customers and in-store availability set to begin on Tuesday. These new chips offer significant improvements in both GPU and CPU performance, making them a great option for professionals and power users who need high-performance laptops for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D modeling, and more.

