Report: Apple to Launch New 13-Inch and 15-Inch MacBook Air Models Soon

Apple is reportedly set to launch updated versions of its MacBook Air this year. According to the latest reports, Apple will release new versions of both 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the laptops are expected to hit the market sometime between late spring and summer. However, the main question remains which chips these models will be using. It’s widely believed that at least the 13-inch version of the new MacBook Air will feature an M3 chip. This new technology, which will reportedly be manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process, will allow the device to perform better than its current M2 model.

15-Inch MacBook Air Could Use Apple M2 Chipset

Gurman did not confirm if the 15-inch MacBook Air will also be equipped with the M3 chip. While this will be the first MacBook Air offered in this display size, and still may excite some users, it would quickly become outdated given the M3 chip is on the horizon. Previously, DigiTimes has also reported that the 15-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with the M2 chipset.

Nonetheless, it is almost confirmed that we will see a 15-inch MacBook Air soon as Apple’s supply chain has started production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch laptop. Display industry analyst Ross Young has previously revealed that this model would be the largest-ever MacBook Air. Up until now, the MacBook Air has only been offered in 13-inch and 11-inch sizes.

Despite the chip uncertainty, Gurman expects both the 13-inch and 15-inch models to launch by summer. In addition to the new notebook, Apple is also expected to launch a new Mac Pro desktop with the M2 Ultra chip, and an updated 24-inch iMac soon.

Source: Bloomberg