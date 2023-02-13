15-Inch M2 MacBook Air to Launch This Spring: Analyst

BY Sriansh

Published 13 Feb 2023

M2 MacBook Air

According to display industry analyst Ross Young, Apple has started the production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air. 

Young, who has a good track record with predicting future Apple products, says that the new 15-inch MacBook Air could launch as soon as in early April. Apple currently offers MacBook Air only in 13.3-inch and 13.6-inch sizes. 15.5-inch display size would be the largest ever for the MacBook Air.

The new MacBook Air’s chip specifications are still unknown, as Young did not provide any additional details about the upcoming notebook. It has been reported that TSMC has started mass production of 3nm chips. However, it’s unclear if the next-generation M3 chip would be ready in time for the April launch.

It is also notable that if Apple launches an M3 chipset in the 15-inch MacBook Air, it will result in the notebook receiving an update within a span of just six to eight months. Rumors have been circulating that Apple may also be planning an update to the MacBook Air with the M3 chip later in the year.

Young has a history of accurately predicting future products from Apple. His past predictions include the ProMotion display in the iPhone 13 Pro, the 8.3-inch display in the iPad mini 6, and the slightly larger 13.6-inch display in the current MacBook Air, and more.

Source: Twitter

