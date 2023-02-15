15-Inch MacBook Air to Reportedly Feature Apple M2 Chip

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new version of its MacBook Air with a 15-inch display. A new report from DigiTimes now claims that the upcoming Apple notebook will be powered by the same M2 chipset that powers the 13-inch model and not the new M3 chip.

According to the report, Apple has already begun mass production of the product, and it’s expected to be released sometime in Q2 2023. This report follows a recent announcement by display industry analyst Ross Young, who claimed that Apple’s supply chain began production of display panels for a 15-inch MacBook Air earlier this month.

Apple Choosing to Stick with the M2 Chip

While some industry experts were of the opinion that the 15-inch MacBook Air will use an upgraded 3nm M23 chipset, the report suggests that Apple will stick with the M2 chipset for now. The M2 chip is already being used in the recently updated 13-inch MacBook Air, which was announced at WWDC last year. The M2 chip is considered by some industry observers to be a stopgap until the 3nm-based M3 chip is ready.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously predicted the release of a new 15-inch MacBook with M2 and M2 Pro chip options in the second quarter of 2023 or later. However, Kuo suggested that this new MacBook might not have the Air branding. The latest report from DigiTimes now suggests that this new MacBook will, in fact, be a MacBook Air.

The rumored new 15-inch MacBook Air would feature the largest display size ever offered for this model. Currently, Apple’s MacBook Air is only available in 13.3-inch and 13.6-inch sizes, making the new 15-inch version a notable upgrade.

Source: DigiTimes