Apple Adds 700 New Price Points for App Store Apps

BY Dave Johnson

Published 7 Dec 2022

700 Price Points

Apple is providing developers an additional 700 price points, including a new pricing tool to make managing pricing easier globally. 

Last year, developers expressed dissatisfaction about the $0.99 minimum price available in the ‌App Store in a class action lawsuit against Apple. Among other things, they were also displeased about the inability to offer price points not ending in $0.99. 

So Apple agreed to expand the number of price points available to developers from less than 100 to over 500 as part of the $100 million settlement. 

It has been over a year since Apple made the promise, and the tech giant is finally seeing it through. Yesterday, it announced an upgrade to the App Store pricing, adding 700 new price points. There are also new pricing tools to ease price settings based on region or country. 

Apple wrote in the press release

Apple today announced the most comprehensive upgrade to pricing capabilities since the App Store first launched, providing developers with 700 additional price points and new pricing tools that will make it easier to set prices per App Store country or region, manage foreign exchange rate changes, and more.

Here’s what you should know about the upgrade. 

Adding 700 Price Points and Other App Store Pricing Tools

Going forward, developers can now price apps as high as $10,000 or as low as 29 cents.

However, companies that want to price their App Store app above $1,000 now have to submit a request to Apple — a measure to curb the release of unnecessarily pricey apps. Also, the new price points will rise incrementally across price ranges. 

For example, every $0.10 will increase to $10, and every $0.50 will be between $10 and $50. 

Besides setting rounded price endings such as $0.90 or $1.00, developers can now offer prices that begin with two repeating digits, such as ₩110,000. As Apple points out, these new pricing conventions are handy for managing annual plans and bundles. 

Finally, Apple introduced new tools to help developers manage foreign exchange changes effectively. For instance, developers can now choose their local storefront for automatically generating prices across the App Store’s other 174 storefronts and 44 currencies. 

The new price points are currently available to apps offering auto-renewable subscriptions. However, pricing related to other apps and in-app purchases will have to wait until Spring 2023. 

Related Articles

Report: Apple Ramps up Efforts to Expand Production Outside of China

Sriansh
Apple Card

New Apple Card users get 5% cash back through Christmas

Sriansh

Elon Musk: Apple Never Intended to Remove Twitter

Dave Johnson
TSMC Apple Chip Chipset

Arizona TSMC Plant to Make 4nm Chips From 2024 at Apple’s Request

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel