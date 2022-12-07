Apple Adds 700 New Price Points for App Store Apps

Apple is providing developers an additional 700 price points, including a new pricing tool to make managing pricing easier globally.

Last year, developers expressed dissatisfaction about the $0.99 minimum price available in the ‌App Store in a class action lawsuit against Apple. Among other things, they were also displeased about the inability to offer price points not ending in $0.99.

So Apple agreed to expand the number of price points available to developers from less than 100 to over 500 as part of the $100 million settlement.

It has been over a year since Apple made the promise, and the tech giant is finally seeing it through. Yesterday, it announced an upgrade to the App Store pricing, adding 700 new price points. There are also new pricing tools to ease price settings based on region or country.

Apple wrote in the press release:

Apple today announced the most comprehensive upgrade to pricing capabilities since the App Store first launched, providing developers with 700 additional price points and new pricing tools that will make it easier to set prices per App Store country or region, manage foreign exchange rate changes, and more.

Here’s what you should know about the upgrade.

Adding 700 Price Points and Other App Store Pricing Tools

Going forward, developers can now price apps as high as $10,000 or as low as 29 cents.

However, companies that want to price their App Store app above $1,000 now have to submit a request to Apple — a measure to curb the release of unnecessarily pricey apps. Also, the new price points will rise incrementally across price ranges.

For example, every $0.10 will increase to $10, and every $0.50 will be between $10 and $50.

Besides setting rounded price endings such as $0.90 or $1.00, developers can now offer prices that begin with two repeating digits, such as ₩110,000. As Apple points out, these new pricing conventions are handy for managing annual plans and bundles.

Finally, Apple introduced new tools to help developers manage foreign exchange changes effectively. For instance, developers can now choose their local storefront for automatically generating prices across the App Store’s other 174 storefronts and 44 currencies.

The new price points are currently available to apps offering auto-renewable subscriptions. However, pricing related to other apps and in-app purchases will have to wait until Spring 2023.