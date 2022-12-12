Apple Releases New AirTag Firmware Update Ahead of iOS 16.2

Apple has released a new firmware update for the AirTag. The new AirTag update comes with a new build number of 2A36 and version number 2.0.36. The new update comes a month after Apple released the 2A24e update for AirTag in November.

It is currently unknown what the new firmware updates bring. This is because Apple has not yet made release notes available for the new firmware updates of the AirTags. The company does maintain a support document wherein it outlines everything new in the updates.

We’ll make sure to update you on this if Apple publishes anything officially. Nevertheless, it is recommended to update your AirTags to the latest version available.

How to Update AirTags to the Latest 2A36 Firmware Version

Apple doesn’t provide instructions on manually updating AirTags to the latest firmware version. The updates are usually installed over the air while the AirTags are near your device. The best way to update an AirTag is to put the item tracker in range of your ‌‌iPhone‌‌.

However, you can check if the latest version is installed on your AirTags. To check if the AirTag firmware version 2A36 has been installed on your device, follow these steps:

Open the Find My app on your iPhone.

In the Items tab, choose your AirTag.

Tap the name of your AirTag to reveal its serial number and firmware version.

If you’re AirTag hasn’t been updated to the latest version. Currently, there’s no way of updating your AirTags manually. AirTags, just like AirPods, update automatically.

Have you received the new firmware 2A36 on your AirTag? If yes, have you noticed any other changes? Do let us know in the comments section below.