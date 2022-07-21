iOS 16 Will Unleash the Capabilities of Accessories With U1 Chip

BY Sriansh

Published 21 Jul 2022

AirTag Find My iPhone

Apple announced iOS 16 with a lot of features last month. The key highlights of the new operating system include the new Lock Screen customizations, improvements to first-party apps, and more. However, there’s one key under-the-hood change in iOS 16 that has the potential to change your entire experience — it will allow third-party accessories with the U1 chip to trigger real-world actions hands-free.

While it doesn’t sound earth-shattering on paper, the feature will enable new capabilities in the Apple ecosystem that have never been seen before. With iOS 16, accessories with the U1 chip will be able to communicate with your iPhone and perform actions based on location. For example, the new feature would allow for turning on the lights when you enter a room or starting a workout when you get on your bike. 

The feature makes use of Apple’s Nearby Interaction framework. This is the same framework that lets you hand off the music to your HomePod by just holding it near the speaker. Coupled with ARKit, this framework also allows the Find My app to find the exact location of your AirTag using the Precision Finding feature. 

Apple is now opening up the Nearby Interaction framework to accessory makers and developers so they can create similar experiences for third-party apps/accessories. The company says that iOS 16 will allow accessories with the U1 chip to trigger these actions even when the app is running in the background. It is not necessary for the user to be actively using the app. 

It remains to be seen how accessory makers utilize the new framework. Popular chip maker Qorvo has announced (via MacRumors) that its Ultra Wide Band chips have been given the MFi certification. This means that third-party brands can now use their MFi-certified chip to make U1-compatible accessories and experiences. 

With the new iOS update, Apple is trying to take the ecosystem even further and allow third parties to take advantage of UWB technology and create more precise, directionally aware app experiences. What are your thoughts on this feature? Let us know in the comments section below!

Related Articles

iOS 16 Unsplash

iOS 16 Makes It Easier to Convert Units of Measurement in Messages and Other Apps

Chandraveer Mathur
iOS 16 Unsplash

You Can Transfer eSIMs Wirelessly between iPhones Running iOS 16

Chandraveer Mathur
iOS 16 iPadOS 16 wallpapers

Download Official iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Wallpapers for Your iPhone and iPad

Chandraveer Mathur

iOS 16 Code Contains Several References to Always-On Display Capability

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel