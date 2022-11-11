Apple Releases New Firmware Update for AirTags and AirPods

Apple has rolled out an update for multiple older AirPods models. The new update comes with firmware version 5B58, which is the same as the firmware released for AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week. In addition to AirPods, the company has also released a new update for AirTags, bringing the firmware version from 1A301 to 2A24E.

It is currently unknown what the new firmware updates bring. This is because Apple has not yet made release notes available for the new firmware updates of the AirPods‌ and AirTags. The company does maintain a support document that outlines everything new in the updates.

We’ll make sure to update you on this if Apple publishes anything officially. Nevertheless, it is recommended to update your AirPods and AirTags to the latest version available.

How to Update AirPods and AirTags to the Latest Firmware Version

Apple doesn’t provide instructions on manually updating AirPods or even AirTags to the latest firmware version. The updates are usually installed over the air while the AirPods and AirTags are connected to an iOS, iPadOS, or Mac device. The best way to do this is to put the AirPods in their case and plug them into a power source.

However, you can check if the latest version is installed on your AirTags or AirPods. To check if the AirPods firmware version 5B58 has been installed, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Tap the Bluetooth menu

Identify your AirPods from the My Devices list

Tap the “I” next to the Bluetooth name

To check the AirTag firmware you’re currently on, follow these steps:

Open the Find My app on your iPhone.

In the Items tab, choose your AirTag.

Tap the name of your AirTag to reveal its serial number and firmware version.

If you’re AirTag hasn’t been updated to the latest version. Currently, there’s no way of updating your AirTags manually. AirTags, just like AirPods, update automatically.

Have you received the new firmware 2A24E on your AirTag and 5B58 on AirPods? If yes, have you noticed any other changes? Do let us know in the comments section below.