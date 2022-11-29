Apple Announces its 2022 App Store Award Winners

Today, Apple announced the 2022 App Store Award winners, highlighting 16 games and apps.

The App Store Award has existed for over a decade to honor the best apps and games of each year. It’s also a way for Apple to show appreciation for the winning developer team’s impact on its platform.

Well, this year was no different.

Earlier today, Apple honored 16 apps and games selected by the global App Store editorial team. Indeed, the group acknowledged these apps for their profound cultural impact and for delivering exceptional experiences to all Apple platforms. These include iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, and macOS users.

“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives.”

Without much ado, here’s the breakdown.

2022 App Store Award Winners

Apple divided the categories into games, apps, and cultural impact.

App Store Award: Games

The Game category covers Apple Arcade, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, macOS, Arcade, and China game.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Wylde Flowers, from Studio Drydock Pty Ltd.

Wylde Flowers, from Studio Drydock Pty Ltd. iPhone Game of the Year: Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts.

Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts. iPad Game of the Year: Moncage, from X.D. Network Inc.

Moncage, from X.D. Network Inc. Apple TV Game of the Year : El Hijo, from HandyGames.

: El Hijo, from HandyGames. Mac Game of the Year: Inscryption, from Devolver.

Inscryption, from Devolver. China Game of the Year: League of Legends Esports Manager, from Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Ltd.

App Store Award: Apps

The apps category covers watchOS, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and macOS.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak, from Gentler Stories LLC.

Gentler Streak, from Gentler Stories LLC. iPhone App of the Year: BeReal, from BeReal.

BeReal, from BeReal. iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited.

GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited. Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10, from Synium Software GmbH.

MacFamilyTree 10, from Synium Software GmbH. Apple TV App of the Year: ViX, from TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc.

Cultural Impact Winners

The App Store editorial team recognizes the following apps for influencing cultures and leaving a lasting impact on people’s lives.

Apple says the App Store Award winners will receive a physical award modeled after the blue App Store icon. The physical award comes from 100 percent recycled aluminum and will have engravings of the winners’ names.