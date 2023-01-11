Apple Business Connect Launches in the United States

BY Dave Johnson

Published 11 Jan 2023

Apple Business Connect

Apple launches Apple Business Connect — a tool to help businesses customize how their information appears across various apps. 

If you’re a business owner looking to connect more directly with customers, you’re in luck. Earlier today, Apple introduced a new free tool that allows business owners to customize how vital information appears to over a billion Apple users. 

“We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel, and more,” says Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

For example, you can customize your location place cards with stunning images to manage your business’s appearance on Apple Maps. Similarly, companies can display vital information on various Apple apps to maximize user engagement. These include Messages, Wallet, and Siri.

Finally, the free tool also introduces a new feature called Showcases. It’s a new way for business owners to highlight offers and sales incentives such as discounts, seasonal offers, and promotions. 

“Businesses can easily update the Showcase section of their place card through Business Connect,” says the Cupertion-based tech giant. “Showcases are available to businesses in the US beginning today and will be available to businesses globally in coming months.”

So how do you sign up for the free tool?

How to Sign Up For Apple Business Connect

Business owners can sign up for Apple Business Connect at the self-service website using an existing Apple ID or a new one. However, you must log in and complete a verification process to claim locations and update place cards. 

Apple also notes that the tool includes an API that works with various listing management agencies to deliver accurate information to Apple Maps. These include Reputation, Rio SEO, SOCi, Uberall, and Yext.

Apple Business Connect joins a list of Apple services — such as Tap to Pay on iPhone and Business Essentials — to help business owners reach more customers and grow. While the tool is free, it’s only available in the United States. 

