Apple Fined $19 Million for Continuing Sales of iPhones Without Chargers

BY Sriansh

Published 14 Oct 2022

iPhone 14 camera

Brazil has, once again, fined Apple for selling iPhones in the country without chargers. The Sao Paulo state court on Thursday levied a $19 million (100 million reais) “social damages” fine against Apple and is again dictating that iPhones sold in the country must include chargers, reports Reuters.

Apple, with the launch of the iPhone 12, stopped including charging adapters in the box. The company said that in order to cut down on carbon emissions, it would not include chargers in the box of any iPhones. It says that many customers already have chargers available, and it continues to sell chargers on a standalone basis.

However, Brazil has been against this decision ever since Apple’s announcement. Last year, it levied a similar fine of $1.9 million against Apple along with accusations of false advertising. The regulator didn’t buy Apple’s argument, and the company was forced to include chargers with iPhone 12 packages sold in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.

In the latest effort to force the Cupertino-giant to include the charger in the box, the Brazilian court fined Apple $19 million. In addition to the fine, the court has also asked Apple to provide power adapters to all Brazilians who purchased their products after October 13, 2020. 

“It is evident that, under the justification of a ‘green initiative,’ the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adapters that were previously supplied along with the product,” read the ruling.

Apple, on its Brazil store website, does state that there is no charger in the box of the iPhone. Brazilian authorities maintain that such information must be “ostentatious” and not “camouflaged,” as required by local consumer law. Reuters says that Apple will appeal against the judgment.

Source: Reuters

Related Articles

tim cook defends app store monopoly

Kuo Predicts Apple’s Roadmap for Shifting iPhone and Mac Production Outside of China

Sriansh
iPad Pro Unsplash

Apple Plans to Launch iPadOS 16.1 Alongside New Hardware in Late October

Sriansh

Report: AirPods Pro 2 Earbuds Have Physically Bigger Batteries

Dave Johnson

Federighi: Dynamic Island Gave the iPhone a Strong Personality

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel