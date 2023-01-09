Apple Maps Now Provides Parking Information in the US and Canada

BY Sriansh

Published 9 Jan 2023

Apple Maps Parking Information

Apple has partnered with the popular third-party platform SpotHero to bring parking information to Apple Maps. The new feature, which was first spotted by MacRumors, is now available in the United States and Canada.

The feature will allow iOS users to see available parking, rates, and even nearby events directly from Apple Maps. Moreover, users will be able to filter parking options based on factors such as EV charging and wheelchair accessibility.

The feature can be accessed through the Apple Maps app on the iPhone by searching for a destination, tapping on the “More” button, and selecting the “Parking” option in the menu. From there, users will be able to search for and reserve nearby parking on the SpotHero website without leaving the app. 

With the addition of the new feature, Apple Maps users in the US and Canada will be able to plan their trips more efficiently, knowing exactly where they can park before they even leave their homes. In addition to iPhone, the feature will soon be available on macOS. 

This is especially useful for those traveling to unfamiliar areas or attending events at large venues, such as Madison Square Garden in New York or Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The partnership with SpotHero will also make it easier for users to find and reserve parking in busy urban areas, saving time and hassle.

Via: MacRumors

