Apple Restocks Certified Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Models

BY Dave Johnson

Published 23 Jul 2022

Common iPhone 12 Problems and How to Fix Them
There’s good news for buyers looking to replace an old iPhone. For the first time in three months, Apple restocked its certified refurbished iPhone 12 Pro models in the United States — starting from $759.

Apple’s online refurbished store offers the best deals on Apple products, from an M1 iPad to a Series 7 Apple Watch. As a result, the store is ideal for buyers looking to buy Apple devices without breaking the bank. 

The Cupertino-based company has restocked refurbished iPhone 12 Pro models with various storage options. These include the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB option. The device is available in all four color options — Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue.

How long does it take to get your order? 

MacRumors estimates that a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro delivery can take up to a week. However, if you can’t wait, another option is to pick up your order at specific Apple Store locations. 

There’s just one concern: 

Is Buying a Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro a Good Idea? 

The answer is a resounding yes! The iPhone 12 Pro model launched in October 2020 at a price tag of $999. At $759, picking the refurbished version of the iPhone could help you save as much as 15 percent. That’s not all. 

The refurbished iPhone models come with a new outer shell, battery, and a sealed box with USB-C to Lightning cable. 

Refurbished iPhones do not ship with a charging brick — similar to the new device. It comes with a one-year warranty alongside free delivery and returns. It’s also eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage. 

The iPhone 12 Pro runs on Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. Besides a slight design upgrade over the iPhone 11 Pro, the device also has 5G capabilities and significant camera upgrades. 

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is yet to arrive in the US Apple refurbished store. So, consider checking back for updates if you want the larger iPhone. 

Related Articles

iOS 16

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 3 Download Available Now

Chandraveer Mathur
USB C Unsplash

Brazil Follows in EU’s Footsteps, Deliberating USB-C Mandate for iPhone

Chandraveer Mathur

Apple ‘May Have Failed’ to Develop 5G Modem for iPhone 15 [Update]

Chandraveer Mathur
M2 Chip

M2 Chip’s Geekbench Scores Compared against Every Other Recent Apple Chip

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel