Apple Restocks Certified Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Models



There’s good news for buyers looking to replace an old iPhone. For the first time in three months, Apple restocked its certified refurbished iPhone 12 Pro models in the United States — starting from $759.

Apple’s online refurbished store offers the best deals on Apple products, from an M1 iPad to a Series 7 Apple Watch. As a result, the store is ideal for buyers looking to buy Apple devices without breaking the bank.

The Cupertino-based company has restocked refurbished iPhone 12 Pro models with various storage options. These include the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB option. The device is available in all four color options — Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue.

How long does it take to get your order?

MacRumors estimates that a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro delivery can take up to a week. However, if you can’t wait, another option is to pick up your order at specific Apple Store locations.

There’s just one concern:

Is Buying a Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro a Good Idea?

The answer is a resounding yes! The iPhone 12 Pro model launched in October 2020 at a price tag of $999. At $759, picking the refurbished version of the iPhone could help you save as much as 15 percent. That’s not all.

The refurbished iPhone models come with a new outer shell, battery, and a sealed box with USB-C to Lightning cable.

Refurbished iPhones do not ship with a charging brick — similar to the new device. It comes with a one-year warranty alongside free delivery and returns. It’s also eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

The iPhone 12 Pro runs on Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. Besides a slight design upgrade over the iPhone 11 Pro, the device also has 5G capabilities and significant camera upgrades.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is yet to arrive in the US Apple refurbished store. So, consider checking back for updates if you want the larger iPhone.