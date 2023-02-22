Apple Secures All Orders for TSMC’s 3nm Chips for iPhone 15 Pro and M3 Macs

According to a report from DigiTimes, Apple has secured all orders for TSMC’s 3nm node process-based chipsets. These 3nm chipsets are expected to power upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and M3 Macs.

A new report from DigiTimes has revealed that Apple has successfully acquired the entire initial supply of N3 chips from TSMC. TSMC, Apple’s main chipset supplier, began mass producing the 3nm process in late December and has been gradually increasing its process capacity. According to sources cited in the report, TSMC plans to produce 45,000 wafers per month by March.

Apple will reportedly use TSMC’s 3nm technology into for the A17 Bionic chip. This chipsert is likely power the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models this year. The 3nm node process will reportedly provide 35% better power efficiency over the previous 4nm process, which is currently used in the A16 Bionic chip.

In addition to this, Apple is also planning to release new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in 2024 that will be equipped with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips built on TSMC’s 3nm process, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. The M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are expected to offer significant improvements in performance and power efficiency compared to the current 5nm chips such as the M2 Pro found in Apple’s current high-end Mac models.

Source: DigiTimes