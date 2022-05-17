Apple Testing E-Ink Displays for Upcoming Foldable Device: Kuo

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 17 May 2022

According to reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is testing e-ink displays such as those found on Amazon’s Kindle ebook readers. The Cupertino-based firm may use such screens in a foldable iPhone or iPad design in the future.

Also known as electronic paper displays (EPD), e-ink displays are known for their exceptional power efficiency compared to other display technologies. On the downside, they don’t support high refresh rates and aren’t as vibrant or crisp. Kuo believes Apple could use an EPD screen for the external display of a foldable device in the future. However, the larger folding screen housed inside could rely on more advanced display technology.

Kuo adds that a color EPD display could also make its way to a new class of iPads. The analyst highlights the technology’s excellent power saving, suggesting that it could become a “mainstream solution” for foldables.

Recent rumors suggest Apple is developing a foldable device that slots in between the iPhone and iPad. Kuo previously claimed that Apple is also developing an all-screen foldable notebook, but the foldable iPhone could be delayed until 2025.

Our Take

Low-power e-ink displays could be effective as cover displays of low-end foldable devices. However, considering that rival brands such as Samsung already use small OLEDs as cover displays, Apple could be compelled to match or outdo existing implementations when it launches a foldable iPhone. While an EPD might be unique, it cannot rival OLEDs.

However, EPDs could be suitable for use as a small cover screen, such as the one seen on the Galaxy Z Flip3. Its function displaying static content such as time and notification icons coupled with the small size could translate into negligible battery drain. Only time will tell whether or not e-ink displays make it to consumer-ready foldables.

