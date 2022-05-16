Apple Is Testing iPhone’s New Tap to Pay Feature at Apple Park

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 16 May 2022

Apple Tap to Pay

In February, Apple announced a new Tap to Pay feature that would allow any iPhone to function as a contactless payment terminal. The feature is being put through its paces at an unlikely testing ground — the Apple Park Visitor Center.

iPhones have allowed contactless payments since 2014, when Apple Pay was launched. Although users have been able to make payments using the feature’s underlying NFC technology, they have not been able to receive payments on their iPhones using it. The new Tap to Pay feature eliminates this restriction, allowing people to use iPhones as a payment terminal if they choose to. The best part is that receiving contactless payments requires no additional hardware.

Tap to Pay is supported on iPhone XS and newer iPhones. However, it hasn’t been rolled out to consumers. Stripe was announced as the sole partner at launch, but the Cupertino-based firm has since allowed other partners. It is available through Shopify’s and Dutch firm Adyen’s point-of-sale (POS) platforms as well. Adyen will reportedly handle enterprise customers and commerce platforms, such as NewStore and Lightspeed Commerce. Through this, many more businesses will be able to take advantage of Apple’s Tap to Pay feature on iPhone.

The iPhone maker allowed Apple Store staffers to receive NFC payments on an iPhone using a specialized accessory like the Square Reader. These devices are known as “Issac” and were famously used in gift card scams. They also require a wired connection to the receiving iPhone through the Lightning connector or headphone jack. Once Tap to Pay starts rolling out, these snap-on accessories should become unnecessary. Interestingly, Apple is testing such an arrangement at a rather unlikely location — the Apple Park Visitor Center. Here’s one customer’s experience shared on Twitter:

The company usually tests out Apple Store changes at the Visitor Center. Depending on the testing results, Apple decides to roll out the feature to the masses. Testing in realistic usage scenarios also helps iron out teething troubles before launch.

Related Articles

USB C micro USB USB A Lightning cable

USB-C iPhone in the Pipeline for 2023 Launch: Kuo

Chandraveer Mathur
Foldable iPhone

Apple Working on Thinner OLED Panels Lacking Polarizer Layer: Report

Chandraveer Mathur
iPhone 13 mini design

Data Suggests iPhone 13 Series Is Apple’s Least Depreciating Smartphone Model Yet

Chandraveer Mathur
App Store

Apple Could Attract Daily Fines Worth 5 Percent of Its Annual Global Turnover in the UK

Chandraveer Mathur

DEALS

Apr 30, 2014

Build Your Dream App with the iOS 7 Developer Bundle [Deals Hub]

Megan Lopez

We talk a lot about apps that other people have made that may simplify tasks or improve parts of your day or just simply keep you entertained. But even given the wealth of apps available

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More