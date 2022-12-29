Apple Took Precautions to Improve iPhone 14 Pro Display Longevity

BY Dave Johnson

Published 29 Dec 2022

iPhone 14 Pro Display

A recent supply chain report revealed that Apple was concerned about the longevity of the iPhone 14 Pro display. However, the tech giant took precautions during the production process.  

In September 2022, Apple unveiled new iPhones with a cutout display instead of the notch design from the previous generations. The hole and slot in the iPhone 14 Pro’s OLED screen now accommodate the camera and FaceID technology. 

While the new design is a welcome change from the traditional notch, it poses some potential risks. 

According to The Elec, the cutout could wreck the display encapsulation, allowing moisture and oxygen into the device’s panel. As you may have guessed, such damage could significantly reduce the screen’s longevity. 

Luckily, Apple reportedly proposed a new way to reduce the risk and create a long-lasting screen to Samsung, its display maker. 

Using Inkjet Method for the iPhone 14 Pro Display

During its discussion with Apple, Samsung reportedly proposed using a laser-based method for the iPhone’s cutout display. However, the Cupertino-based company suggested a safer approach, which uses a technique similar to inkjet printing to seal the drilled area’s edges. 

“For this reason, Samsung Display is known to have used inkjet equipment to build a dam that distinguishes between the hole and the rest of the area after making thin film bags and touch electrodes in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup OLED,” says The Elec. “Samsung Display could perform the process by using a laser, not an inkjet device, but it was said that Apple preferred the inkjet method.”

Since another Samsung subsidiary, Semez, manufactures Apple’s preferred equipment, the safer approach was also convenient. 

A few iPhone 14 users are reportedly seeing horizontal lines on their devices’ screens on power-up or waking. However, Apple notes that the issue is not a hardware fault. Instead, it’s an iOS glitch that a software update can fix. 

