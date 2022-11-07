Apple Warns of iPhone Shipment Delays Due to COVID-19

Apple warns that potential buyers may have to wait longer to get their hands on new iPhones due to shipment delays resulting from strict COVID-19 curbs in China.

In October, reports surfaced online that Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory in Henan was experiencing a Coronavirus outbreak. As a result, the Chinese government had to implement stringent measures to curb COVID-19, including locking down the city.

Expectedly, the lockdown impacted the Zhengzhou plant — also one of the largest factories in the world — negatively. Last week, online sources suggested that iPhone production could drop by as much as 30 percent.

Now Apple is warning consumers to expect iPhone shipment delays due to the restrictions.

In a recent statement, the tech giant confirmed that the Zhengzhou factory operates at a “significantly” lower capacity due to COVID-related curb. So the restrictions impacted the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max assembly.

“The facility [in Zhengzhou] is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity,” the statement reads. “We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.”

So what does this mean?

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Shipment Delays Amidst Strong Demand

Apple said in the statement that shipment of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be lower than previously anticipated. In other words, customers will now have to wait longer to get their devices.

The delay in shipment is ill-timed because of the season.

Since demand for consumer electronics is strong during the holidays, factories generally operate in full swing at this time of the year. So the iPhone 14 Pro demand may continue to outpace supply until the first quarter of 2023.

The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone lockdown, where the Foxconn factory is based, will last from November 2 to 7. Meanwhile, the facility currently operates under closed-loop management that involves the staff working and living on-site.