Apple Watch Series 7 Supply Low Ahead of September Event

Ahead of the next week’s Apple event, much of the focus has been on the upcoming iPhone 14 series. But, the Cupertino giant is also rumored to launch new Apple Watch models at the event. And now, Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE availability is rapidly lowering ahead of the event.

According to Apple’s Online Store, most of the Apple Watch Series 7 models aren’t available for delivery. Only a handful of models and watch band configurations are available to order. In addition to Series 7, several variants of the Apple Watch SE are also listed as unavailable for both delivery and in-store pick-up.

You may be able to purchase a few select Apple Watch models based on the case size, finish, and watch band. However, we recommend you to wait for a few days as Apple will (most likely) announce new models at the next week’s event.

Apple Could Launch Three New Watch Models Next Week

We’re expecting to see three new Apple Watch models: the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE, and the all-new Apple Watch Pro. Although it is rumored to keep a design similar to the currently available Apple Watch Series 7, the Watch Series 8 could feature better battery life, a new body temperature sensor, and a new S8 chip.

In addition, Apple could also release a new, larger, and much more durable watch called the “Apple Watch Pro.” The “Pro” Apple Watch will be aimed at athletes and sports enthusiasts. While we don’t know much about the Apple Watch SE 2, rumors suggest that it will adopt the same design as the Series 7 and start at a price of $279.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer as the official announcement is scheduled for September 7 (Wednesday next week). Make sure to check our website on the event day to stay up to date with all the latest happenings.