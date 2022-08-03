AppleCare+ With Theft and Loss Coverage for iPhone Expands to Three New Countries

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss

Apple is extending AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss coverage to three additional countries — Italy, Spain, and France. 

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is a device program that offers the benefits of Apple Care+ and coverage for up to two incidents of theft and loss coverage for 12 months. That means you can file a claim for an iPhone replacement if you misplace it. 

Previously, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss program was only available in five countries. These include the United States, Germany, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom. But that’s no longer the case. 

According to a report on MacRumors, Apple is extending the device protection program to three additional European countries — Spain, Italy, and France. Previously, the tech giant only offered accidental damage coverage in these countries. 

The support document on Apple’s site now reads:

“AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is available only for iPhone in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.”

In other words, iPhone users in these countries can pick between two Apple Insurance policy versions. 

AppleCare+ vs. AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss: What’s the Difference

AppleCare+ is an insurance policy that extends the warranty for several Apple products and covers several situations. These include hardware coverage, accidental damage, battery depletion, and technical support. 

The device protection program also covers the accessories in your original packaging. 

Initially, Apple only offered the AppleCare+ to users at the time of product purchase and for a fixed period. However, the requirement has changed to include up to 60 days after buying an Apple product. What’s more, users can opt for rolling monthly coverage. 

On the other hand, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is an extension of the regular AppleCare+ program. That means it covers up to two incidents of theft or loss every 12 months from your device’s purchase date. 

However, it requires users to have Find My iPhone enabled at the time of loss and throughout the claim process. 

Currently, Apple offers theft and loss insurance in only eight countries. Hopefully, the device protection program could extend to other regions in the coming years. 

