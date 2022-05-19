Audi Integrates Apple Music Directly into the Infotainment System for Almost All 2022 Models

In an announcement today, luxury carmaker Audi made it clear that almost all its new 2022 models will sport Apple Music integration on the infotainment system. Owners of 2022 models who have already taken delivery of their cars will also get the feature via an OTA update.

Audi’s new Apple Music integration will only be available on the 2022 models. Notably, it is different from Apple CarPlay, which requires an iPhone to be connected to the car’s infotainment system wirelessly or using a cable. This means Apple Music will be available within Audi’s infotainment menu, and in-car internet will be used to stream music directly.

“Audi is integrating Apple Music, a premium music streaming subscription service, directly into select models. Adding Apple Music into the infotainment system gives users the ability to access their subscription directly and intuitively from the Multi-Media Interface (MMI) screen using in-car internet data. This seamless integration allows Apple Music subscribers to find their favorite music and discover even more new music.”

However, customers will need to link an active Apple Music subscription to their vehicle. The German brand proudly says that doing so gives you access to “Apple Music’s full catalog of 90 million songs, and tens of thousands of playlists, including hundreds of new mood and activity playlists, personalized mixes, and genre stations – all ad-free.”

“To activate Apple Music, customers simply need to open the app in their Audi’s infotainment system and follow the on-screen instructions to log in with the Apple ID they use for Apple Music. To finish the setup process, they simply need to enter a verification code that is sent to their phone.”

The company’s announcement also touched upon the quality of sound systems in its vehicles, personalization efforts, and the partnership with audio brand Bang & Olufsen.

The Apple Music integration is rolling out to “nearly all Audi vehicles,” starting with the 2022 model year. The rollout begins with Europe, North America, and Japan. Vehicles already in customers’ hands will also get the feature via an OTA update.