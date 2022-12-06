Apple Music Sing Mode Introduced for Karaoke Fans

BY Sriansh

Published 6 Dec 2022

Apple Music Sing Mode

Apple today introduced Sing Mode in Apple Music. This feature essentially converts Apple’s Music service into a karaoke using which users can sing along to their favorite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics.

With Apple Music Sing, fans can perform duets, sing backup, and more, all integrated within Apple Music’s unparalleled lyrics experience. It features tens of millions of the most singable songs, including titles from around the world, making it fun and easy for anyone to take part. 

There are a number of features that make Apple Music Sing even better than a traditional karaoke system. For example, a user can have control over the song’s vocal levels. If they wish, they can sing with the original artist’s vocals, take the lead, or mix it up. The real-time lyrics feature allows users to sing along with their favorite songs with animated lyrics that move along with the music.

Apple Music Sing on iPhone

To make it easier for users to follow, vocal lines sung simultaneously animate independently from the main vocals. Moreover, the screen displays multiple vocalists on opposite sides to make duets or multi-singer tracks easier to sing along to. Apple says the Sing mode will feature more than 50 “karaoke-ready companion playlists,” featuring all of the epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems.

The Sing service will be available to all Apple Music subscribers by the end of the month. You can use it with “all compatible” iPhones and iPads, but if you want to use it on the Apple TV, you’ll need the newest Apple TV 4K.

Source: Apple

Related Articles

Apple Music

Dedicated ‘Apple Classical’ App Could Be in the Works for Classical Music Lovers

Anu Joy
Apple Music One Month Trial

Apple Music Now Offers Just a One Month Free Trial

Chandraveer Mathur

Shazam Offering Five Months of Free Apple Music to New Subscribers

Chandraveer Mathur

Apple Announces Winners of Its Third Annual Music Awards

Anu Joy
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel