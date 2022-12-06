Apple Music Sing Mode Introduced for Karaoke Fans

Apple today introduced Sing Mode in Apple Music. This feature essentially converts Apple’s Music service into a karaoke using which users can sing along to their favorite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics.

With Apple Music Sing, fans can perform duets, sing backup, and more, all integrated within Apple Music’s unparalleled lyrics experience. It features tens of millions of the most singable songs, including titles from around the world, making it fun and easy for anyone to take part.

There are a number of features that make Apple Music Sing even better than a traditional karaoke system. For example, a user can have control over the song’s vocal levels. If they wish, they can sing with the original artist’s vocals, take the lead, or mix it up. The real-time lyrics feature allows users to sing along with their favorite songs with animated lyrics that move along with the music.

To make it easier for users to follow, vocal lines sung simultaneously animate independently from the main vocals. Moreover, the screen displays multiple vocalists on opposite sides to make duets or multi-singer tracks easier to sing along to. Apple says the Sing mode will feature more than 50 “karaoke-ready companion playlists,” featuring all of the epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems.

The Sing service will be available to all Apple Music subscribers by the end of the month. You can use it with “all compatible” iPhones and iPads, but if you want to use it on the Apple TV, you’ll need the newest Apple TV 4K.

Source: Apple