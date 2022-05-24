Waze Announces New Integration with Apple Music

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 24 May 2022

Waze Unsplash

Apple Music is now available to everyone who uses the Google-owned navigation app Waze. With the new seamless integration between both services, you can enjoy your Apple Music playlists while using Waze for navigation.

In an announcement, Waze said it was “thrilled” to partner with Apple Music.

“With a direct connection between the apps, you can now access Apple Music content directly from the Waze Audio Player. Enjoy more than 90 million songs, tens of thousands of curated playlists, Apple Music Radio, and more while you navigate. We’re thrilled to join forces with Apple Music to bring Apple Music subscribers their tunes while driving with Waze on iPhone.”

Besides Apple Music integration, Waze offers options to connect its Audio Player with other popular music streaming services. The list includes Deezer, NPR, Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and iHeartRadio.

Setup Process

If you want to enjoy your curated Apple Music playlists on the go, it pays to take a moment beforehand and set up the integration. To integrate Apple Music and Waze, just follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open the Waze app on your iPhone.

Step 2: From the bottom left-hand side, select My Waze. Tap on the gear icon on the top left-hand side to open the settings menu.

Step 3: Select Audio Player. Next, select Apple Music from the list of streaming services you could integrate.

Going forward, you will be able to use Apple Music through the Waze Audio Player.

[Via Waze Blog]

