Apple Music and TV Apps for Windows Include References to Reality OS and xrOS

Last year, Microsoft announced that Apple Music and Apple TV apps will be available on Windows. The company has now released the preview versions of the apps, which accidentally include references to Apple’s unannounced RealityOS and xrOS.

Currently, the only way to access Apple Music on Windows is via the web application or using Apple’s outdated iTunes for Windows app. Similarly, Apple TV+ is also available on Windows only via the company’s web app. Last year, to the respite of many Windows users, Apple announced that it will be bringing first-party Apple Music and Apple TV apps to Windows 11.

Preview versions of these apps have now appeared on the Microsoft Store. In the app descriptions, Apple highlights that, as preview versions of these apps, “not all features may work as expected.” The company also warns that installing any of these apps will prevent iTunes for Windows from opening. Apple also warns that audiobooks and podcasts won’t be accessible on these apps. The company also notes that Windows 11 version 22621.0 or higher to install these apps.

Apple Music, TV for Windows Include References to Reality OS

Nonetheless, when the listings went live, some users were able to install these apps on their devices. Interestingly, Twitter user @aaronp613 found references to Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset operating system in the code of these apps.

Also found references to xrOS pic.twitter.com/GkoTzRR5Up — Aaron (@aaronp613) January 11, 2023

“Reality OS” and “xrOS” are the two names that have appeared in repeated rumors as being in reference to Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset. Apple is planning to call its mixed reality headset platform “xrOS” (extended reality operating system), which will support both virtual and augmented reality experiences. This name was revealed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who had previously reported that the platform was going to be named “realityOS” or “rOS”.

Apple had previously been aiming to introduce the headset this month, but the company is now planning to launch the headset at a special spring media event. As per the reports, the company will introduce the headset at a spring event followed by the complete introduction for developers at WWDC 2023.

As the launch of the mixed-reality headset and xrOS nears, it’s expected that Apple is making preparations for integration with its other apps and platforms. The references found in the new Apple Devices Preview app for Windows were likely an unintentional error by the company, but it does indicate that the device is set to launch soon.

Via: MacRumors