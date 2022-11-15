Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature to Extend to More Countries

Apple has announced that its iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite feature is coming to four new countries besides the United States and Canada.

In September, Apple announced a new feature called the Emergency SOS via satellite alongside the new iPhone 14 models.

It’s a way to connect the flagship device users to emergency personnel when Wi-Fi and cellular connections are unavailable. You only have to communicate with a satellite and answer a short questionnaire, which is passed on to dispatchers.

While the service isn’t available in all countries yet, you may not have to wait for long.

In a press release, Apple announced that the feature rolls out in the U.S. and Canada today. In addition, iPhone 14 lineup users in four other European countries should be able to use Emergency SOS via satellite later in the year.

“Emergency SOS via satellite is available in the U.S. and Canada starting today, November 15, and will come to France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K. in December,” says Apple in its press release.

Here are a few availability concerns to consider if you want to use the service.

Exploring the Availability of Emergency SOS via Satellite

The first thing to note is that Emergency SOS via satellite is only available on iPhone 14 models currently running iOS 16.1 and above. Also, it would help if you were out of cellular and Wi-Fi range for it to work.

While the service is only available in the U.S. and Canada, international travelers visiting these two countries can use it. However, it won’t work if they use iPhone 14 models sold in Hong Kong, Macao, or China Mainland.

Similarly, Apple notes in its documentation that the service might not be accessible in places above 62° latitude. These include some regions in the northern parts of Canada, including Alaska.

That said, the Emergency SOS via satellite feature is free for two years, starting when you activate your new iPhone. However, reports suggest that Apple will eventually monetize the service.