Here’s How Much iPhone’s Camera Performance Has Improved Over 15 Years

BY Dave Johnson

Published 25 Aug 2022

iPhone cameras

Want to compare the first-generation iPhone’s camera quality with the most recent version? You’re in luck! A new online tool provides an interactive comparison to track the evolution of iPhone cameras over the last 15 years. 

The first-generation iPhone’s camera setup is ancient by today’s standard. It had a mere 2MP sensor with no zoom, flash, or video. The back camera was terrible in low light, and the iPhone wouldn’t even get a front camera until 2010. 

However, Apple’s camera system has evolved over the years. Now we have a three-camera setup system that includes a primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. Moreover, image quality has significantly improved thanks to software and machine learning advances. 

Don’t just take our word for it — a tool now exist to prove it. SimpleGhar recently posted an interactive tool to compare the camera quality of every iPhone, starting from the original model to the iPhone 13 Pro. In other words, you can track how the performance of iPhone’s cameras has improved in the last fifteen years.

Showing the Evolution of iPhone Cameras

SimpleGhar’s team first collected technical specification data of the best-selling smartphone cameras of the last two decades to create the comparison. They also considered the devices that made significant leaps in rear camera quality. 

Afterward, SimpleGhar created mock-up images of how each phone’s camera quality would affect a consistent set of sample photos. It resulted in a series of timelines and an interactive comparison tool for smartphone cameras.  

With that said, the publication didn’t focus on iPhone cameras alone. Instead, it considered several popular devices in the comparison, such as the Samsung Galaxy series, the Google Pixel lineup, and the early Nokia camera phones. 

The site also offers an interactive tool to chart the history and evolution of the camera phone. For example, you can compare the image quality of Sharp J-SH04 — from November 2000 — to the 2021 iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Learn more about the comparison tool and the evolution of smartphone cameras on the company’s website. 

