HomePod mini Could Launch in More European Countries Soon

BY Dave Johnson

Published 21 Jul 2022

HomePod mini

A recent report suggests that Apple could release the HomePod mini in Sweden and Norway. The company has added support for new European languages with the latest software release of the speaker.

On July 20, Apple rolled out a software update version 15.6 to the HomePod and HomePod mini. Besides the essential performance and stability improvements, the release note indicated voice recognition support for three new languages. 

These include Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong), and Japanese (Japan). But there’s more. 

Although Apple didn’t mention it in its note, the HomePod mini’s latest update adds support for two additional languages — Swedish and Norwegian. You’ll notice the five new languages if you check your Home app and scroll to the Language option on your speaker. 

Here’s why adding Swedish and Norwegian to the supported languages is a big deal. 

HomePod mini Could Debut in Norway and Sweden Soon

Apple has expanded the availability of its smart speaker in more European countries in the past year. In March, the tech giant started taking orders for the HomePod mini in Belgium, Netherlands, and Switzerland. So, the addition of Swedish and Norwegian support suggests that the smart speaker will launch in Sweden and Norway soon — among other European countries. 

According to MacRumors, Apple is currently using select HomePod mini users to test support for Siri in Finnish and Danish. That means we can expect the speaker to eventually become available in Finland and Denmark, although both languages are not yet listed. 

The HomePod mini has come a long way since its November 2020 launch to become one of the most popular smart speakers. Indeed, it was the single best-selling smart speaker in the first quarter of 2022 — selling just under 4.5 million units. 

Making the HomePod available in other European countries can further help boost its sales. 

