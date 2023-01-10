iPhone 16 Pro Could Feature Under-Display Face ID Technology

BY Dave Johnson

Published 10 Jan 2023

Under-Display Face ID Technology

A recent rumor suggests that the 2024 iPhone 16 Pro will feature an under-display Face ID technology to give users more screen space. 

Apple has spent the last two years working on getting rid of the infamous notch that houses the 12-megapixel front-facing camera and Face ID technology. 

Initially, the notch on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max became significantly smaller than their predecessors. One year later, Apple replaced that gap with Dynamic Island — a pill-shaped cutout that changes shape and size to display notifications. 

It appears Apple is not done tweaking its display technology. 

According to The Elec, the Cupertino-based company intends to move the TrueDepth camera for FaceID on the iPhone 16 under the display. In other words, the 2024 iPhone’s biometric technology will have a front-facing hole instead of the current pill-shaped cutout.  

“In the past, the front of the iPhone housed the camera module and Face ID while applying a notch design with a part of the screen recessed downward,” says The Elec. “If a hall display is applied instead of a notch design, more area can be used as a display, increasing user immersion.”

There’s more!

Under-Display Face ID Technology Not Ready For iPhone 15 Pro

According to The Elec, the pill-shaped display cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro will return on the iPhone 15 Pro models due to limitations of the current under-display technology. This is in line with another rumor which suggests that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will get the Dynamic Island feature. 

The report further claimed that Apple could adopt an under-panel camera (UPC) in the future — maybe two years after implementing the under-display ‌Face ID‌ technology. That means the iPhone 19 Pro models coming out in 2027 may not have any display cutouts. 

What’s more, The Elec report corroborates a Ross Young tweet from May 2022. 

The display analyst shared a roadmap that shows how Apple could implement new under-display technology in the coming years. It also details a cycle that involves alternating the technology between the Pro and non-Pro models. 

Related Articles

Apple Watch Ultra Could Get Micro-LED Technology in 2024

Dave Johnson

Epic Games CEO Teases Fortnite’s Return to iOS

Dave Johnson
iPhone 13 Pro

Apple Increasing Battery Replacement Prices for iPhone, iPad, Mac

Sriansh

Apple Took Precautions to Improve iPhone 14 Pro Display Longevity

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel