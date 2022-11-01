iPhone SE 4 Display Details Still Not Finalized, LCD & OLED Screens Under Consideration

BY Sriansh

Published 1 Nov 2022

A report claims that Apple is yet to finalize the display size for its iPhone SE 4, that is set to be announced next year.

The information comes from reputed display analyst Ross Young, who, in a tweet to his Super Followers, wrote that Apple is considering several decisions related to the iPhone SE 4’s display. He says that the company is considering 6.1-inch OLED displays from two suppliers. 

Moreover, in addition to the 6.1-inch OLED displays, Apple is also said to be considering 5.7 to 6.1-inch LCDs from two suppliers. Based on this information, it’s unclear whether the iPhone SE 4 will feature an LCD or OLED display or even its size.

Reports earlier suggested that the next year’s iPhone SE would be nothing but a rebranded iPhone XR with faster internals. This led us to believe that it would sport a 6.1-inch LCD display. However, the information suggests that Apple is planning to expand OLED displays to its lower-end iPhones as well. 

Regardless of the display size, the iPhone SE 4 is set to ditch the older iPhone 8-like design in favor of a design that is similar to modern iPhones. Apart from this, no other information about iPhone SE 4 is known right now. More info about the upcoming entry-level iPhone is expected to be revealed as we get closer to the launch. 

Would you be interested in buying iPhone SE 4 if it came with an LCD screen? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter | Via: MacRumors

