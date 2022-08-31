Next Generation iPhone SE Could Adopt iPhone XR’s Design

BY Dave Johnson

Published 31 Aug 2022

fourth generation iPhone SE

In a recent podcast, famed Apple leaker Jon Prosser suggests that Apple will base the fourth generation iPhone SE on the iPhone XR’s design. 

Apple designed the iPhone SE as an affordable alternative to its flagship devices, pricing the latest version at $429. Despite its relatively low price, the iPhone SE has a powerful A-15 chip and 5G connectivity. 

One way Apple maintains the iPhone SE’s affordable price is to make no design changes. As a result, the 2022 iPhone SE and the 2020 model look identical, and both devices are based on the iPhone 8’s dated design. But that’s about to change. 

In the latest episode of the Geared Up podcast, Jon Prosser claims that the next-generation SE will look exactly like the iPhone XR. In other words, Apple could finally replace Touch ID on the iPhone SE with Face ID and the infamous notch. 

“The SE 4, from what I understand – and I don’t think I’ve said this publicly – is just the ‌iPhone‌ XR,” says Prosser. 

A Bigger Fourth Generation iPhone SE?

The current iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch Retina LCD with True Tone to match the ambient room lighting. At 6.1-inch, the XR’s display is considerably larger, suggesting a bigger screen and battery for the next-gen iPhone SE. 

Besides the screen size, other details of Apple’s most affordable iPhone are still hazy. However, 9To5Mac predicts that the device could keep the A15 Bionic chip on the 2022 iPhone SE. 

The iPhone SE 3 has suffered disappointing sales this year. While several analysts attribute the weak demand to a lack of awareness, others have consistently blamed the dated design. 

According to a report, the 2022 iPhone SE’s small screen is a deal-breaker for customers. Moreover, the phone’s smaller battery results in a persistent headache for most owners.  

Hopefully, switching to a larger iPhone XR design will address these issues and make the entry-level iPhone more popular. 

Related Articles

iPhone SE 3 Allstate drop test

iPhone SE 3 Drop Test: You Should Get a Protective Case

Chandraveer Mathur
2022 iPhone SE vs iPhone 13 mini comparison

2022 iPhone SE vs iPhone 13 mini: Which One Should You Buy? 

Rajesh
iPhone SE 3 Camera Tips Tricks

The Best iPhone SE Camera Tips and Tricks

Rajesh
iPhone SE 3 design

Report: iPhone SE 3 Shipments Could Reach 30 Million Units in 2022

Anu Joy
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel