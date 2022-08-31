Next Generation iPhone SE Could Adopt iPhone XR’s Design

In a recent podcast, famed Apple leaker Jon Prosser suggests that Apple will base the fourth generation iPhone SE on the iPhone XR’s design.

Apple designed the iPhone SE as an affordable alternative to its flagship devices, pricing the latest version at $429. Despite its relatively low price, the iPhone SE has a powerful A-15 chip and 5G connectivity.

One way Apple maintains the iPhone SE’s affordable price is to make no design changes. As a result, the 2022 iPhone SE and the 2020 model look identical, and both devices are based on the iPhone 8’s dated design. But that’s about to change.

In the latest episode of the Geared Up podcast, Jon Prosser claims that the next-generation SE will look exactly like the iPhone XR. In other words, Apple could finally replace Touch ID on the iPhone SE with Face ID and the infamous notch.

“The SE 4, from what I understand – and I don’t think I’ve said this publicly – is just the ‌iPhone‌ XR,” says Prosser.

A Bigger Fourth Generation iPhone SE?

The current iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch Retina LCD with True Tone to match the ambient room lighting. At 6.1-inch, the XR’s display is considerably larger, suggesting a bigger screen and battery for the next-gen iPhone SE.

Besides the screen size, other details of Apple’s most affordable iPhone are still hazy. However, 9To5Mac predicts that the device could keep the A15 Bionic chip on the 2022 iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE 3 has suffered disappointing sales this year. While several analysts attribute the weak demand to a lack of awareness, others have consistently blamed the dated design.

According to a report, the 2022 iPhone SE’s small screen is a deal-breaker for customers. Moreover, the phone’s smaller battery results in a persistent headache for most owners.

Hopefully, switching to a larger iPhone XR design will address these issues and make the entry-level iPhone more popular.