Report: Apple Restarts Development of iPhone SE 4 and In-House 5G Modem

BY Sriansh

Published 27 Feb 2023

iPhone SE 4 Render

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has resumed development of the iPhone SE 4 with a 6.1 inch OLED display and a 5G chip. This comes almost two months after Kuo claimed that the company had abandoned its plans to launch a new iPhone SE in 2024.

In a series of tweets, Kuo noted that the new iPhone SE would be similar to the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch OLED display. Prominent display analyst Ross Young added that the Chinese manufacturer BOE would supply the new model. It’s worth pointing out that current iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch LCD display with a thick bezels.

The new iPhone SE 4 will equip with Apple’s 5G baseband chip produced by a 4nm process (similar to 5nm) and will only support Sub-6GHz as the current plan.

My latest survey indicates that Apple has recently restarted the iPhone SE 4, which will feature an OLED display instead of an LCD, as the biggest change. Overall, the SE 4 is a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14.

According to Kuo, the new iPhone SE will feature Apple’s custom-developed 5G modem, and it will have connectivity limited to the sub-6 GHz bands. There won’t be any support for mmWave 5G. The iPhone SE 3 also supports 5G. However, it uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon X57 chipset.

The return of the iPhone SE 4 is great news for Apple fans. Its 5G capabilities and an updated design are expected to make it a popular choice for people who want a high-end device without breaking the bank. Unfortunately, the device might not be available until 2024, which means that customers will have to wait a long time to get their hands on it.

Source: Twitter

