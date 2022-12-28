Kuo: New iPad mini to Launch in Late 2023 or Early 2024

BY Dave Johnson

Published 28 Dec 2022

New processor

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to launch a new iPad mini towards the end of 2023 or early 2024 with a new processor. 

The internet is filled with rumors of a forthcoming foldable Apple device. 

In May 2021, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the tech giant would launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023. Shortly after, Display Supply Chain (DSCC) analyst Ross Young hinted that Apple was working on a foldable device. 

But that may not be the case — at least, not yet. On Tuesday, Kuo revealed that Apple has no intention of replacing the iPad mini with a foldable iPad in 2025. 

“I think it’s unlikely Apple will replace the iPad mini with a foldable iPad in 2025, which may be contrary to what some media previously predicted,” says the Apple analyst. “It’s because a foldable iPad will have a markedly higher price than an iPad mini, so such a replacement is not reasonable.”

The iPad mini currently starts at $499. Since most foldable phones with smaller screens cost over $1,000, it makes sense to save the technology for pricier devices.

But that’s not all. 

Apple to Launch the New iPad mini in Late 2023 or Early 2024 With a New Processor

While the forthcoming iPad mini may not be foldable, it’ll reportedly come with a new processor — maybe the A16 or A17 chip, depending on the release date. According to Kuo, the processor should be the iPad mini’s primary selling point. 

Apple released the current iPad mini in September 2021. Besides its 8.3-inch display, the small-sized tablet also has 5G support, a Touch ID power button, a USB-C port, and an A15 Bionic chip. 

Kuo did not reveal additional details about the forthcoming iPad. However, the analyst believes that Apple should launch the device towards the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024. 

