New Apple Card users get 5% cash back through Christmas

BY Sriansh

Published 1 Dec 2022

Apple Card

Through December 25, new Apple Card holders can get 5% cash back on purchases of Apple products thanks to a new promotion.

Apple usually runs promotions on its Apple Card during the holidays. And this year, again, the company is running a promotion for new joiners. The company is offering 5% cash back when new Apple Card holders make a purchase of Apple products through December 25, 2022.

Apple usually offers Apple Card holders 3% cash back, but during the holiday season, the company is offering an extra 2%. On the promotion website, “Save 5% on Apple products with a new Apple Card through December 25. Only at Apple. Exclusions and terms apply.”

There are some caveats, though. The 5% cash back is only available to new customers who make a purchase that is paid in full, not those made with Apple Card Monthly Installments, Apple iPhone Payments, the iPhone Upgrade Program, or carrier financing.

Additionally, Apple notes that Media Services and AppleCare+ monthly payments are not eligible for the 5% back offer. You can find all the terms and conditions at the bottom of the Apple Card site right here.

In addition, Discover is also offering 5% cash back through December. You can earn 5% back up to $75 on purchases worth $1,500 with your Discover card and Apple Pay at any retailer. You can check out all the details right here.

Via: 9to5Mac

