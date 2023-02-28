New Chrome Update Extends Battery Life on M2 MacBook Pro

BY Dave Johnson

Published 28 Feb 2023

How To Lock Chrome Incognito Tabs With Face ID on iPhone and iPad

Google has introduced four new optimizations to Chrome for Mac that promise to allow the browser to match Safari’s battery life. 

In December, Google updated the Chrome app for Mac with new Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes. The tech giant described it as giving users more control over their computer’s battery life and memory usage while using the browser. 

So how well do these new features work? 

Well, Google tested the battery-saving modes using Chrome 110.0.5481.100 on the 13-inches M2 MacBook Pro —with 8GB RAM— running macOS Ventura 13.2.1. The result revealed that users could watch YouTube videos for 18 hours and browse for 17 hours on the browser’s latest version. 

That’s similar to the 17 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 20 hours of Apple TV app movie playback that Apple promises on the M2 MacBook Pro. 

Here are other improvements that came with the Chrome update

Improvements that Came with New Chrome Update

According to 9To5Mac, here are four ways that Chrome updates improve upon the previous version. 

Bypasses Unnecessary Styles

Google analyzed several sites to identify Document Object Model change patterns that don’t affect the screen’s pixel. These include unnecessary style, layout, and paint. So, Chrome can detect these patterns early and bypass them for a faster browsing experience. 

RELATED :Chrome App for Mac Gets Memory Saver and Energy Saver Modes

Fine-tuning iFrames

The Chrome team also optimized the garbage collection and memory compression heuristics for recently created iframes. That way, the browser won’t require a lot of energy to reduce short-term memory usage. Furthermore, the optimization will not impact long-term memory usage. 

Tweaking Javascript Timers

Since Javascript timers are responsible for a large portion of a web page’s power consumption, it makes sense that Google would work on it. “We tweaked the way they [javascript timers] fire in Chrome to let the CPU wake up less often. 

The Chrome team also identified opportunities to cancel internal timers when the webpage no longer needs them. That way, the CPU won’t have to wake up so often. 

Streamlining Data Structures

Finally, the Chrome team identified data structures that are frequently accessed with the same key. They then optimized their access pattern. 

Related Articles

Google Chrome Icon Redesign

Google Changes Chrome Icon for the First Time in Eight Years, Tailors It to Operating Systems

Chandraveer Mathur
Google Chrome

Chrome 94 Beta Offers Improved Graphics Performance on macOS by Using Metal Framework

Mahit Huilgol
Safari vs Chrome

Safari vs Chrome: 5 Reasons to Use Safari on Your Mac

Keyede Erinfolami
Google Chrome

Chrome Uses 10x More RAM Than Safari on macOS Big Sur in Comparison Test

Rajesh Pandey
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel