Chrome App for Mac Gets Memory Saver and Energy Saver Modes

Google has updated its Chrome app for Mac with new Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes. It’s a way to give users more control over their computer’s battery life and memory usage while using the browser.

Google Chrome is a popular web browser that has inspired a love-hate relationship among several users on macOS.

While the browser is known for its speed and efficiency, reports suggest it can be quite a battery and RAM hog. In extreme cases, it can quickly drain your device’s resources, leading to sluggish performance or even shutdowns.

So the best option for Mac users looking to get the most out of their laptop’s battery or memory would be to switch to Safari. But that’s no longer the only option, thanks to a recent Google Chrome update.

Yesterday, the Chrome browser got two new features that give users more control over memory usage and battery life while on the browser. Google calls these features Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes, and here’s how they work.

Using Memory Saver and Energy Saver Modes on Chrome App for Mac

The Memory Saver mode frees up memory from idle tabs to enable users to enjoy a smoother experience on active ones. This mode is convenient when performing system-intensive tasks, such as gaming or video editing. You can later reload the inactive tabs when necessary.

On the other hand, the Energy Saver mode will limit the browser’s power-draining tasks when your computer battery hits 20 percent. Besides capping background activities, this mode also restricts animations and videos on websites with several visual effects.

So how do you switch on these features?

Consider clicking on the three-dot menu on your Chrome browser to toggle the Energy Saver and Memory Saver on or off. Note that you can exempt any essential websites from the Memory Saver mode’s impact.

The Memory and Energy Saver modes will roll out with Google Chrome 108 on macOS and will be available globally in the coming weeks.