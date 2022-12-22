$300 Google Pixel 6a Beats iPhone 14 Pro in Blind Camera Comparison Test

Popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee has released his annual blind camera test video, featuring a comparison of all the major smartphones released in 2022. To everyone’s surprise, the mid-range Google Pixel 6a has outperformed the more premium iPhone 14 Pro in the test. This marks the second year in a row that a Pixel smartphone has come out on top in Brownlee’s annual camera comparison, with the Pixel 5a triumphing over the iPhone 13 Pro in the last year’s test.

Blind Camera Test: Pixel 6a Beats iPhone 14 Pro

Marques set up a dedicated website, vote.mkbhd.com, where he asked his audience to go and vote in favor of the photo they liked. A total of 16 smartphones, most of which were premium flagships, were included in the test. Each photo was marked with a letter (A-P), and the phone model wasn’t revealed. Marques claims that the website received over 21 million votes from over 600,000 users.

To the surprise of many, the mid-range Google Pixel 6a outperformed heavyweights like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro, and even the Pixel 7 Pro, earning the top spot in the overall rankings. The Pixel 6a, which retails for merely $300 on Amazon, came out on top in the “Best Overall” category, with the OPPO Find X5 Pro winning “Best Standard” and the Pixel 7 Pro taking “Best Low Light” and “Best Portrait.”

The Pixel 7 Pro ultimately came in second place overall, with the Zenfone 9 in third and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in fifth. The iPhone 14 Pro Max placed seventh. It’s worth noting that these results are subjective and may vary, as different people have different preferences when it comes to camera quality. However, it’s still impressive to see the mid-range Pixel 6a outperforming its more expensive counterparts.

Have you taken MKBHD’s blind camera test? Which smartphone did you vote for? Was the iPhone 14 Pro in your top three smartphones? Do let us know in the comments section below!