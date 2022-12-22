$300 Google Pixel 6a Beats iPhone 14 Pro in Blind Camera Comparison Test

BY Sriansh

Published 22 Dec 2022

Google Pixel 6a

Popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee has released his annual blind camera test video, featuring a comparison of all the major smartphones released in 2022. To everyone’s surprise, the mid-range Google Pixel 6a has outperformed the more premium iPhone 14 Pro in the test. This marks the second year in a row that a Pixel smartphone has come out on top in Brownlee’s annual camera comparison, with the Pixel 5a triumphing over the iPhone 13 Pro in the last year’s test.

Blind Camera Test: Pixel 6a Beats iPhone 14 Pro

Marques set up a dedicated website, vote.mkbhd.com, where he asked his audience to go and vote in favor of the photo they liked. A total of 16 smartphones, most of which were premium flagships, were included in the test. Each photo was marked with a letter (A-P), and the phone model wasn’t revealed. Marques claims that the website received over 21 million votes from over 600,000 users.

To the surprise of many, the mid-range Google Pixel 6a outperformed heavyweights like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro, and even the Pixel 7 Pro, earning the top spot in the overall rankings. The Pixel 6a, which retails for merely $300 on Amazon, came out on top in the “Best Overall” category, with the OPPO Find X5 Pro winning “Best Standard” and the Pixel 7 Pro taking “Best Low Light” and “Best Portrait.”

The Pixel 7 Pro ultimately came in second place overall, with the Zenfone 9 in third and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in fifth. The iPhone 14 Pro Max placed seventh. It’s worth noting that these results are subjective and may vary, as different people have different preferences when it comes to camera quality. However, it’s still impressive to see the mid-range Pixel 6a outperforming its more expensive counterparts. 

Have you taken MKBHD’s blind camera test? Which smartphone did you vote for? Was the iPhone 14 Pro in your top three smartphones? Do let us know in the comments section below!

Related Articles

iOS 16.3

Best Buy CEO: Good Luck Finding iPhone 14 Pro This Holiday Season

Sriansh
iPhone 14 Pro LI Features iOS 16.2

iOS 16.2 Beta Changes How Always On Display Works on Your iPhone 14 Pro

Sriansh
iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Feature

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Launching Later This Month

Sriansh

iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Ditch Physical Volume & Power Buttons

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel