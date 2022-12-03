Google Again Hits Back at Apple for RCS

BY Sriansh

Published 3 Dec 2022

 

Google is again trying to persuade Apple to use the RCS messaging standard. In its latest effort, it has published a blog post titled “it’s time for RCS.” RCS, also known as Rich Communication Services, is a messaging standard that Google has been pushing as a replacement for the current SMS standard.

For those who are not familiar with it, RCS offers support for higher-quality photos and videos, audio messages, and larger file sizes. It also includes enhanced encryption, cross-platform emoji reactions, and more reliable group chats across different devices. Google has been trying to get Apple to use RCS for over a year now, but Apple has not yet agreed to do so.

In its new blog post, Google mentions that this week marks the 30th anniversary of the SMS messaging standard, as the first message was sent on December 3, 1992. Google believes that it’s time for an update and criticizes Apple for not adopting RCS, accusing the company of “dragging its heels.”

Google highlights that RCS would enable cross-platform end-to-end encrypted messaging. Features like real-time typing indicators, read receipts, higher quality photos, and videos, and more control over group chats would be available on both iPhones and Android phones if RCS were adopted.

As of now, all major mobile carriers and manufacturers have adopted RCS support, such as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Motorola, Nokia, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, and others, but Apple. Apple is yet to acknowledge Google’s RCS efforts.

There is no information on whether Apple has considered implementing RCS support or when it might do so. In a September interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that it is not a priority for the company. “I don’t hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy in on that at this point,” Cook said.

Do you think its time for Apple to adopt RCS? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors

