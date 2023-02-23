Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser Feature is Now Available on iPhone (Sort of)

You can now access the Magic Eraser feature on your iPhone, thanks to a recent announcement by Google.

Google today announced that the Magic Eraser feature, which launched with the Pixel 6 series in 2021, is now available to all Google One subscribers. This means you can now enjoy the Magic Eraser feature on all Android devices and even the iPhone. The tool was only available on the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 7 until today.

Magic Eraser, for those unaware, lets you quickly remove unwanted objects from an image. At the time of the launch, Google said that it uses the Tensor chipset of the Pixel. However, the feature can now be used on all Android smartphones and iPhones. Users just need to subscribe to any one of the Google One plans, and the feature will be available in the Google Photos app.

And not only Magic Eraser but features such as HDR video effect as well as exclusive collage styles are available to all Google One subscribers. Moreover, Google is also offering free shipping on all print orders to its Google One members. The company will roll out these feature gradually over the coming weeks.

Google One is the company’s comprehensive cloud storage and VPN service. The pricing for this service starts at $1.99 per month, which grants access to the exclusive Google ‌Photos‌ features announced today. However, if you want VPN access, you will need to subscribe to the 2TB plan, which is priced at $9.99 per month.

Source: Google