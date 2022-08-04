Google Duo’s Duo-to-Meet Transition Has Started

Google Duo Meet Transition

Earlier this year, Google announced that it would merge its highly-popular video calling app, Duo, into Google Meet. It appears that migration is now underway as the latest update changes the Duo logo to the Meet icon.

Google says it has started rolling out the change on both Android and iPhone. When the app updates, the icon will change from the current blue Duo app logo to Meet’s multi-colored camera logo (shown above). Google says that users will receive a notification letting them know that “Duo has been upgraded to Meet as their one app for video calling and meetings.”

While the changes have started showing for current users, Google will encourage new users to download the updated Meet app directly. After the migration is complete, it appears that there will be two different meet apps: the original Meet and the new Meet that combines both Meet and Duo. Even on the web, duo.google.com will start redirecting to meet.google.com/calling in the near future.

If you’re a current Google Meet user, you can continue using the original app. But Google notes that it will phase it out soon and “should migrate to the new app experience” by downloading the combined app. Has the Google Duo update shown up on your iPhone? What are your thoughts on Google merging Duo and Meet? Let us know in the comments section below! 

Via: The Verge

