Google Maps Gains Support for Better Cycling Information, Immersive View for Global Landmarks

Published 28 Jul 2022

Just in time for summer, Google Maps has unveiled new updates to help users coordinate plans and stay connected.

Global Landmarks Immersive View

Google Maps already features helpful information about places people plan to visit, like how crowded it is and when a place is open. Google Maps has begun rolling out photorealistic aerial views of the world’s most famous landmarks to create a rich, digital model of the world. Cities like Barcelona, London, Tokyo, San Francisco, and New York City are right at your fingertips.

Google’s first step toward launching its immersive view pairs AI with billions of high-definition Street View, satellite, and aerial imagery.

Wherever these aerial views are available, simply search for a landmark in Google Maps to head to the Photos section and enjoy the view.

New Cycling Route Information

Cycling’s popularity has increased worldwide over the last couple of years, no doubt somewhat attributable to the pandemic and rising gas prices.

For over 12 years, Google Maps has been providing cycling directions to users. Now, AI will be paired with data from cities, trusted cartographic partners, and feedback from the Google Maps community to bring updated cycling routes.

Soon, users will more easily be able to view comparable bike routes and even more granular details as the data unfolds. New highly detailed breakdowns of cycling directions will inform users of elevation, heavy car traffic, stairs, or steep hills. Information about the type of road traveled, a major road or a local street, is also available.

This feature will be available in the coming weeks.

Staying Safer and More Connected

Sharing one’s location with friends and family is a staple feature of Google Maps. However, with new location sharing notifications, users can now set a notification of specific areas to view when others arrive or leave that location. Multiple reminders have been set in place, including push notifications in the Google Maps app and an email and recurring monthly emails.


Google assures that privacy is still a priority. These notifications can only be set for someone who has already decided to share their location with you. The user still has the option to end sharing their location or block someone from being able to set these notifications.

Source: Google

