New HomePod Tear-down Shows Minor Improvements

In a recent tear-down of the second-generation HomePod, a tech YouTuber showed how the new smart speakers differ from the original version.

Last month, Apple released a video to announce a new full-sized HomePod that promises excellent audio quality and enhanced Siri capabilities. Furthermore, the new device’s design is the same as its predecessor — a cylinder with a mesh fabric exterior and backlit touch surface.

Of course, Apple claimed that the internals is different.

According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, the new HomePods now have an S7 chip for advanced computational audio and a U1 chip for Ultra Wideband features. The speaker also reportedly has four microphones, five tweeters, and a four-inch high-excursion woofer.

But what else is different? Well, that’s what the YouTube channel Brandon Geekabit sought to uncover.

The YouTube channel recently shared a complete tear-down video of the second-generation HomePod. Despite the similarities between the new device and its predecessor, there are a few notable differences.

Second-Generation HomePod Tear-down: Exploring the Improvements

One of the first differences we noticed during the tear-down was the power cable. The new HomePod has a removable Figure-8 power cord, unlike the previous model. That means users can conveniently replace the cable when necessary.

Removing the top part of the speaker in the original HomePod model was challenging — even for the most skilled technicians. But that’s no longer the case. The reviewer quickly removed the top part after removing the mesh and the screws on the base.

That’s not the only difference.

The tear-down also confirmed the presence of five tweeters and four microphones in the smart speakers. While that’s a downgrade from the first-generation HomePod’s seven tweeters and six microphones, there’s no notable difference in sound quality.

Finally, the new HomePods now have a built-in sensor to measure room humidity and temperature.

At the end of the video, the reviewer pointed out that the second-generation Apple smart speaker is easier to take apart and assemble than the original version. He, however, admitted that the device’s repairability hasn’t improved.

