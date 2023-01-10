Rumor: iPhone 15 Pro Models to Face a Slight Price Hike

BY Dave Johnson

Published 10 Jan 2023

iPhone 15 Models

A recent report revealed that Apple could increase the iPhone 15 Pro models’ prices to separate the Pro and the non-Pro lineup. 

Last month, an online source suggested that Apple is worried about the iPhone 14 Plus’s lackluster sales and considering strategies for forthcoming iPhones. 

The first strategy is to reduce the Plus model’s prices, which currently start at $899. Meanwhile, the second strategy involves introducing new features and pricing strategies to further differentiate the “Pro” iPhones from the standard models. Now a rumor is corroborating that story. 

According to an unverified Weibo source, Apple will increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro models to make the 15 Plus pricing a little more compelling. That said, the extent of the potential price hike is still unclear. 

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max currently start at $999 and $1,099, respectively, in the United States. With the potential price increase, the 2023 flagship iPhone lineup could start at $100 more. Hence, the devices’ pricing could cross the $1,000 mark for the first time. 

But there’s more to the story. 

iPhone 15 Models Could Have More Exciting Features

The Weibo report claims that the iPhone 15 and iPhone models could have new features currently exclusive to the Pro models. These include the Dynamic Island and the 48-megapixel camera, among other things. 

So it makes sense that Apple would want to further differentiate the Pro and standard models in pricing. 

Again, the Weibo post comes from a source with an unverified track record. As such, it’s best to view the report with a bit of skepticism. For example, multiple reports suggested that the iPhone 14 model would cost more than its predecessor. However, the rumors were false — at least in the United States. 

That said, other unverified rumors from Weibo, such as the iPhone 14 Pro’s color options and the Adaptive True Tone flash, turned out to be accurate. So the new price hike rumor could follow the same trend. Only time will tell. 

Related Articles

